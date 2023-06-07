Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $66.64.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.01%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

