Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 28,116 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 744,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,116 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.70% of Ameriprise Financial worth $231,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 134,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 16,717 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,366,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AMP traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.79. 163,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,069. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.63. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

