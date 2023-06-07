Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 273,665 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,785,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 273,665 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Verisk Analytics worth $491,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13,885.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.41. The stock had a trading volume of 314,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,207. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.86. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $224.47.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. TheStreet lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,807,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,187 shares of company stock worth $3,150,016 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

See Also

