Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 183,710 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,626,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 183,710 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Veeva Systems worth $262,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.29. The company had a trading volume of 481,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,564. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $232.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,878. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEEV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.26.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.