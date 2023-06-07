Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 16,787 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,942,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,787 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $780,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. SVB Securities started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.32. The company had a trading volume of 941,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,613. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $175.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.87. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

