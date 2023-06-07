Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 156,957 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,957 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $420,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $10,653,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 8,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $207.42. 76,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,661. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.