Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,341,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,268 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.32% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $1,069,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 786,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,783. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,174.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.