Brown Advisory Inc. Has $186.08 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,560,267 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,963 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.80% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $186,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PB traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 165,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,874. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PB. StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Insider Activity

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 202,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,761,843.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

