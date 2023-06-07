Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Target Price at $94.73

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WTFC. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $79.59. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $57.48 and a one year high of $97.81. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $565.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,575.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Timothy Crane purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.87 per share, with a total value of $91,305.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

