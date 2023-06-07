Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $271.67

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.
ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation
In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation Stock Performance
NYSE:ROK opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.
Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.
Rockwell Automation Company Profile
Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.
Featured Stories
