Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Target Price at $271.67

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,398,000 after acquiring an additional 764,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROK opened at $291.88 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $309.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

