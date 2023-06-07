Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) PT at $15.83

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on CARA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of CARA opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.01. The company has a market cap of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.23). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 195.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.03 million. Research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,984 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 260,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

