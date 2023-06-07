Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 68,573 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $92,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total transaction of $18,781,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $7.90 on Wednesday, reaching $797.90. 915,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,464. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $663.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $610.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

