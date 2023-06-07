Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Receives $51.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

