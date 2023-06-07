Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $250.83

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$250.83 and last traded at C$250.38, with a volume of 23301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$247.60.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lowered Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$244.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$225.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$238.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$229.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$218.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.13). Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of C$864.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$832.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 5.988287 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.40%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

