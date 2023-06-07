Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Purchased by RGM Capital LLC

RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,908,067 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the period. BOX makes up about 7.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $121,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter worth $40,887,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 659,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 187.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 590,800 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 293.0% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 668,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 498,614 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the third quarter valued at about $8,791,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $339,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,402,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,601,765.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,555 shares in the company, valued at $715,657.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOX traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,278,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 225.46, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

