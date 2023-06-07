Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) is Sunriver Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sunriver Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 956,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 546,479 shares during the period. BOX accounts for approximately 6.1% of Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sunriver Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $29,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $2,133,000. Kennedy Lewis Management LP purchased a new position in BOX in the fourth quarter worth $9,339,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BOX by 2,116.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 518,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 225.46, a PEG ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.00. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $134,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,657.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $354,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,505,361. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,060 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

