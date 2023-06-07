Bokf Na Sells 728 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.27.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,558 shares of company stock worth $2,039,368 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI stock traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.01. The company had a trading volume of 316,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.11 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.12. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

