Bokf Na Purchases 58,584 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,345 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,584 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.05) to GBX 3,000 ($37.29) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,526.29.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.01. 2,174,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.