Bokf Na Purchases 4,703 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bokf Na grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.66. 2,024,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,521,066. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $54.30 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,299,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,029,221,770.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,900,864 shares of company stock worth $813,475,857. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

