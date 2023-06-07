Bokf Na Purchases 16,308 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 238.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total value of $604,705.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.61, for a total transaction of $604,705.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,231,192.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,273 shares of company stock worth $19,062,265. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.87.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,899. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $243.17 and a fifty-two week high of $354.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.89 and its 200-day moving average is $312.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

