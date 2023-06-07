Bokf Na Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,386,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,510,000 after acquiring an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 153,049 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $27,823,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.72. 28,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,438. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.09 and a 200 day moving average of $209.52.

Insider Activity

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.