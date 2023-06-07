Bokf Na Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,772,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,711,781,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,786,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,276,497,000 after buying an additional 65,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after buying an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after buying an additional 103,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after buying an additional 2,610,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,589. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.55. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

