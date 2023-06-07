Bokf Na Has $6.35 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $353.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.