Bokf Na Has $5.41 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 45,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $12,518,000. Seeyond raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,239,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,252,000 after buying an additional 138,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $2,741,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,633,603.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,765 shares of company stock worth $11,008,010. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

AMD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.81. 20,235,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,017,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $130.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.38 billion, a PE ratio of 540.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.92.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

