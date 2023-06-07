Bokf Na Has $4.91 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thematics Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,720,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 11,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROP traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $450.01. 41,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,131. The company has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $463.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $448.77 and its 200 day moving average is $438.19.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.38%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

