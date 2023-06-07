Bokf Na Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,436,360,000 after buying an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after buying an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Southern by 70.3% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,037,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,517,000 after buying an additional 841,094 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,678 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,871 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on SO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.07.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.44. The stock had a trading volume of 470,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,796. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.29. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

