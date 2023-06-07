Bokf Na Grows Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bokf Na boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.62.

NYSE:DRI traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.51. 109,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,376. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $164.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

