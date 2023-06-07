B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Hits New 1-Year High at $543.80

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 543.80 ($6.76) and last traded at GBX 533.93 ($6.64), with a volume of 670044 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 529.40 ($6.58).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 540 ($6.71) to GBX 545 ($6.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.22) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 460 ($5.72) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 350 ($4.35) to GBX 380 ($4.72) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.03) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($5.92).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 487.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 462.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of £5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.29 and a beta of 1.09.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

About B&M European Value Retail

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a GBX 9.60 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.