Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
