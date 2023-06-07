Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Bluegreen Vacations has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to earn $4.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 3.5 %

Bluegreen Vacations stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.87. The stock had a trading volume of 41,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12-month low of $16.24 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $237.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluegreen Vacations will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 128,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

