BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $24.77.

Get BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUI. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Utilities Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.