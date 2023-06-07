BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (MIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0345 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MIY stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.28. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 32,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

