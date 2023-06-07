BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.
Insider Activity at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $619,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,202,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,446,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 542,470 shares of company stock worth $6,413,103 over the last ninety days.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from Federal and California income taxes. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes.
