Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 117 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,001 shares of company stock worth $26,664,600 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $224.57. The company had a trading volume of 133,164,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,205,406. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $711.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

