Black Swift Group LLC Invests $553,000 in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the second quarter worth $90,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 8.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDW traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.18. 171,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,222. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.88.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.64 per share, with a total value of $1,070,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,063,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,442,887.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. The firm offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

