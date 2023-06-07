Black Swift Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAL traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.27. 283,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,795. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

