Black Swift Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Black Swift Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Black Swift Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 84,950 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,226,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PXD traded up $3.39 on Wednesday, hitting $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $287.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

