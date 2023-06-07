Black Swift Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Black Swift Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,325 shares during the quarter. Black Swift Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Postal Realty Trust worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSTL. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 89,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,653. The firm has a market cap of $304.22 million, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 678.62%.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,700 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

