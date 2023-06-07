Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth $1,147,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 36,893 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

XME stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,234,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

