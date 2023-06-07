BitShares (BTS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $4.98 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitShares has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $29.36 million and $4.98 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitShares alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002827 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001363 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,996,376 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.