BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Tops $0.0443 on Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0443 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $796,588.33 and $43,245.68 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00024037 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00015247 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,513.55 or 1.00066909 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000085 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04194975 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $47,130.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

