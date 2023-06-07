BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $327.74 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $327.74 million and approximately $404,856.69 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $26,390.63 or 1.00012443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00023593 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015213 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002433 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 26,905.58010323 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $418,592.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

