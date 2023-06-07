Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.75% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $345,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, reaching $368.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

