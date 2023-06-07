BHZ Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC)

BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,355 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of First United as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First United by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First United by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First United by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First United by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First United alerts:

First United Price Performance

Shares of First United stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 2,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. First United Co. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $96.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First United Company Profile

FUNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

(Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.