BHZ Capital Management LP Makes New $106,000 Investment in NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS)

BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. BHZ Capital Management LP owned about 0.19% of NSTS Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of NSTS Bancorp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NSTS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NSTS Bancorp alerts:

NSTS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTS traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 2,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,248. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. NSTS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

NSTS Bancorp Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate, construction, home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NSTS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NSTS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSTS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.