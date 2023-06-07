BHZ Capital Management LP Has $377,000 Stock Position in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

BHZ Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 41,609 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Timberland Bancorp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,499 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,839. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $204.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Timberland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Timberland Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc (Washington), is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, consumer loans, and commercial business loans. The company was founded on September 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hoquiam, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.