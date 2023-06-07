Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 65,268 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Axon Enterprise worth $14,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,834,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,700 and have sold 98,343 shares valued at $21,267,844. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $222.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Shares of AXON traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, hitting $197.20. 55,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,013. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.01 and a 1 year high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Stories

