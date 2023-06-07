Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,847 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Revolution Medicines worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $4,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,464,000 after buying an additional 68,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $26,789.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,350.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,553,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,777,121.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RVMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of RVMD stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 33,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,716. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.16. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $31.37.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.12. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 744.36%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

