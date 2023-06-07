Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,956 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,207 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $13,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 455,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 40,623 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.86. 14,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,395. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.75 and a twelve month high of $171.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.71 and a 200 day moving average of $143.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 108.82 and a beta of 0.77.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,560 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.