Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 5,428 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Snowflake worth $49,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,204,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,644,000 after purchasing an additional 754,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133,971 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.80 per share, with a total value of $299,917.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,016.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,684 shares of company stock valued at $34,517,265. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.78. 685,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,837,071. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.15.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

